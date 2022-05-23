Ayushmann Khurrana Shared His Room With a Cook When He Moved To Mumbai - Do You Know Why?

Ayushmann Khurrana is a foodie and it is no secret. In a recent interview, the Bollywood actor talked about his love for food and one thing he could not compromise on even during his struggling days in Mumbai. He also revealed why he shared a room with a cook during the initial days of his career.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s socio-political drama Anek, sat down with Curly Tales and shared his experience as a struggling artist even after he had won MTV reality show Roadies in 2004. The actor told Curly Tales that initially he was in Delhi for a couple of years where he worked as a radio jockey. In Delhi, Ayushmann first stayed with his maternal aunt and then he lived alone. He further shared that he came to Mumbai a few years later, where Rajeshwari Sachdev and Varun Badola supported him. “I stayed at their place, then stayed with a friend and in a hostel," he said.

However, the Badhaai Ho actor also mentioned that when he moved to Mumbai he made sure that he brought a cook along with him so that he does not have to compromise with his food. “I came to Mumbai with a cook. We had one room which we shared. I brought my cook with me because I can’t live without food. He didn’t have any place to stay so I was like you stay in my room but I need a cook. So I shared a room with my cook," Ayushmann revealed.

During the interview, the actor also made momos along with the host Kamiya Jani. Sharing his thoughts on food in Mumbai, Ayushmann said that he discovered the local street food of the city and even indulged in Gujarati cuisine. However, he also added that restaurants in Mumbai do not know how to cook Punjabi cuisine, especially tandoori chicken.

Ayushmann’s upcoming film is his second collaboration with Sinha. In Anek, he plays the role of an undercover security official who has been asked to take care of a mission in the northeastern region of the country. The film also stars Andrea Kevichusa who will be marking her debut with Anek. The movie is set to release on May 27.

