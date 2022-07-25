Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Family Picture from Europe Trip: 'Mentally Still On Vacay'

Even after wrapping his family trip to Europe, Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be still living in vacation mode. Revealing that he hasn’t been back from his trip “mentally”, the Anek actor, on Sunday, walked down memory lane and dropped an adorable family picture on his official Instagram account. Treating us all to a new family snippet, Ayushmann shared a photo of himself posing with his wife and writer-producer Tahira Kashyap, and their kids Virajveer and Varushka. Several fans in the comments section wrote that Ayushmann's son looks exactly like him.

Dropping the picture on his social media, the actor wrote in the caption, “Back in the bay. But mentally still on a vacay.” He ended the caption with black and white hearts and also tagged his wife. In the picture, the family of four can be seen posing on a deck, clad in their casual best. Ayushmann sported a super casual look in a white t-shirt and denim jeans pairing it all with white sneakers and black sunglasses. Tahira looked stunning in a brown short skirt, matching sweatshirt, and pairing it all with big black sunglasses and white sneakers.

Both Varushka and Virajveer looked cute. While Varushka sported an all-denim look, Virajveer followed his father’s footsteps and donned white jeans with a t-shirt and paired it with black sunglasses and white sneakers.

Reacting to the photo, Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress Tisca Chopra dropped a red heart. Film producer Ronnie Lahiri commented, “Kids have grown.” Ayushmann's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui co-star Abhishek Bajaj commented, “Ak & Jr. Ak Ditto.” One of his fans commented, “Your son is your Xerox.”

On the work front, Ayushmann was critically acclaimed for his latest film Anek, which was released in May. In Anubhav Sinha’s directorial, the actor played the role of a secret agent. Next, the actor will be seen playing the role of a gynecologist in Anubhuti Kashyap’s social comedy film Doctor G. The movie will mark Ayushmann’s collaboration with Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah for the first time. Doctor G also features Ayushmann’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Sheeba Chaddha in a prominent role. He also has A

