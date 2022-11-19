Home » News » Movies » Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Neha Kakkar And He Got Rejected On Indian Idol Together, Says ‘We Went Back..’

Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Neha Kakkar And He Got Rejected On Indian Idol Together, Says ‘We Went Back..’

Ayushmann Khurrana revealed Neha Kakkar and he got rejected from Indian Idol together. The actor also shared that they went back together to Delhi in a train.

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals Neha Kakkar and he got rejected on Indian Idol together.
Ayushmann Khurrana shared a fun anecdote as he met Indian Idol 13 judge Neha Kakkar on the sets of the show. The Article 15 actor visited the singing reality show recently for the promotions of his upcoming film - An Action Hero. The actor revealed that he even auditioned for the popular singing reality show and was rejected. More importantly, another name, who was also rejected back then was a singer and now Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar.

On Saturday, Sony TV shared a promo of the episode in which Ayushmann tells the judges about his tryst with the show. Addressing the judges in Hindi, he says, “Neha and I were rejected on Indian Idol on the same day. We travelled together in the train, from Mumbai to Delhi. There were 50 of us, who were rejected together and we were all travelling."

He added, “Neha aaj judge hai aur main yahaan (Neha is a judge today and I am here too). So this really means a lot." Neha laughs as Ayushmann recounts the anecdotes, while the other judges applaud.

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the stars.

As fans would know, before he became a successful actor, Ayushmann Khurrana dabbled in a number of things. He tried his luck as an RJ, host, and even aspired to be a singer at one point. Ayushmann won the second season of Roadies in 2004 and started a career in anchoring. It wasn’t until 2012 that he made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor.

As for Neha, the Manali Trance singer was one of the 12 finalists in the second season of Indian Idol back in 2005. She began her singing career a couple of years later before getting her breakthrough with Second Hand Jawani in Cocktail (2012). The two, in all likeliness, auditioned for the first season of Indian Idol together in 2004.

