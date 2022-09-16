Ayushmann Khurrana to Return as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, Books Eid 2023; Watch

Following the phenomenal success of 'Dream Girl,' Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for its sequel. The announcement was made in a hilarious video that included the actor saying, “Bollywood ko Nazar lag gayi hain," in reference to Bollywood's present state and reliance on south Indian films.

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, Dream Girl 2, features him reprising the beloved role of “Pooja." Raaj Shaandilyaa returns to direct the film, which is a sequel to the 2019 hit Dream Girl. The film is planned for an Eid special release on June 29, 2023.

Advertisement

Ayushmann can be seen in the video making plans with his friends to bring back his well-known character “Pooja" to Mathura, where the second part of the movie is established. In addition to Ananya Panday in the lead role, the film will feature Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.

With regard to Dream Girl, the romantic comedy is still Ayushmann Khurrana's most successful and highest-grossing movie to date. The movie told the story of a young boy, played by Ayushmann, who becomes famous for impersonating a call centre employee named Pooja using his voice modulation abilities.

According to reports, the characters in the film will be as witty as those in the first instalment. Every member of the team is working harder than usual to make sure the script honours the legacy of the first instalment. The filmmakers are also said to have recreated Mathura and Agra in their studios.

Advertisement

Aside from this, Ayushmann will be seen in 'Doctor G,' alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Ananya, on the other hand, has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' which she co-stars with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here