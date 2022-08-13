Ayushmann Khurrana Urges Fans to ‘Mask Up Again’, Shares Remedies for Infection; See Post

Ayushmann Khurrana is a phenomenal actor who has won the hearts of the audience with path-breaking films like Vicky Donor and Article 15. Known for spearheading films with hard-hitting social messages, Ayushmann has successfully managed to carve his name among the prominent faces of the industry. With cases of viral fever spiking in Mumbai owing to incessant Monsoons, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor shared a secret remedy for everyone.

On Friday, Ayushmann took to his Instagram handle to share a black and white picture of himself aboard a flight. In the photo, the actor had a big smile on his face. Urging his fans to tie a black thread on their wrists or ankles, the actor wrote in his caption, “Inside the airplane. From the creek of the window seat 1A. It’s time to mask up again. Suna hai saara Mumbai viral/cold infection se joojh raha hai. In the meanwhile, can I have a glass of warm water pls. You may put some kaali mirch too. Kaala dhaaga bhi baandh lo haath paaon mein. Nazar lag gayi hai hum sab ko. (I have heard Mumbai is reeling under viral and cold infection. Have a glass of warm water with black pepper. Also tie a black thread on your hands and feet. We all have been struck by the evil eye)." See the post here:

Reacting to the unique suggestions, several celebs and fans jumped in to share their thoughts. Actor Angad Bedi complimented Khurrana, he wrote, “What a lovely picture of you mere maan!!!!" Meanwhile, Tisca Chopra said, “Beautiful Picture ♥️" and Saiyami Kher wrote, “Lovely Shot!" On the other hand, avid fans of the Dream Girl actor also had some good things to say about the post. One of the fans wrote, “How can someone talk about cold and kaali mirch and still sound so hot?", Another fan commented, “Nazar lag hi nahi sakti ab". Someone also said, “Morning vibe be like (black heart emoji)."

On the professional front, Ayushmann is all set to feature in Anubhuti Kashyap’s directorial Doctor G, about which he shared that it is made on a “subject that will make people ponder about an important social issue told in the most entertaining manner." He describes his other upcoming film, Action Hero, as “super fresh, zany and quirky".

