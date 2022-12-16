Ayushmann Khurrana Wants To Share Screen Space With This Malayalam Superstar

Bollywood actors have time and again shown their interest in working in regional films. Ayushmann Khurrana is one of them. The Badhaai Do actor has recently revealed that he is keen to work in Malayalam films, and would be interested in sharing screen space with Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil. During an interaction at Agenda Aaj Tak, when Ayushmann was asked if he would like to work in regional cinema, he responded by saying, “Bilkul (Absolutely)."

He also stated that he is more attracted to South cinema, and sometimes it feels like he is a south Indian born in a North Indian family. “I am a huge fan of Malayalam cinema and I would like to work with Fahadh Faasil," he added. The Doctor G actor continued to praise Fahadh and stated that he is one of the greatest actors in the country and is very inspirational. “So, I think that collaboration would be superb," Ayushmann said.

When the actor was asked whether he has an interest in working in the Punjabi film industry as well, he mentioned that he would choose Malayalam for now.

This is not the first time when Ayushmann has expressed his desire to work in the Malayalam film industry. Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he shared his thoughts and said that there is a lot for him to learn from South films. “They know their audience and there is passionate professionalism there," he said.

Ayushmann was last seen in Anirudh Iyer-directorial An Action Hero, which didn’t do well at the box office. He is currently busy with Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday. The film also features Annu Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

On the other hand, Fahadh is currently busy with Dhooman, which is touted to be a crime thriller. He will also be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, also starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

