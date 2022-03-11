Ayushmann Khurrana Wraps Up London Schedule of 'An Action Hero', Calls it Exhilarating

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s production house Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has wrapped their first leg of An Action Hero in London. After their recent project together, Atrangi Re, which released on OTT, they have collaborated once again for the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero, which is a satirical comedy-action film. The film went on floors in January 2022 and concluded its first schedule this week. Aanand L Rai took to his Instagram to announce the wrap-up of the London leg.

Versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen in action as ‘An Action Hero’, is already looking forward to the second leg of the film. Commenting on the wrap-up of the first schedule, he said, “This was the first time that I shot for a film in London and it has been an exhilarating experience! It’s been an amazing leg in London and I can’t believe how fast it’s over already. I had a great time working with the entire cast and crew of the film and I’m eagerly looking forward to being back on the sets of An Action Hero again!"

Speaking about the London wrap of An Action Hero, Aanand L Rai said, “These are exciting times for us at Colour Yellow! We concluded the first leg of An Action Hero in London successfully and I’m happy with the amount of work we achieved during the schedule. It’s great collaborating with the A-Team once again for yet another fun project! Ayushmann and Jaideep have done a great job and I can’t wait to kick off the next schedule with them!"

Talking about An Action Hero, Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “It’s amazing that we have the same team on Atrangi Re coming together for An Action Hero too! It’s been a productive first schedule in London! Watching Ayushmann and Jaideep in action has been incredible and we are looking forward to the second schedule of the film together!"

This Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is being co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow. Teasers released by the makers of the film earlier this year have already piqued audience interest. The Anirudh Iyer directorial will also star Jaideep Ahlawat.

