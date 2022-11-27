Ayushmann, Yami Felt They Had Only One Chance to Impress Audience Being Outsiders | News18 Showreel

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam made an impressive debut with Vicky Donor. The actors have since chosen unique scripts and roles. However, at the News18 Showreel, both the actors confessed that they had to put a lot of thought into choosing the perfect debut project as both outsiders knew they might not get a second chance if their debut film doesn’t work.

Ayushmann confessed that he rejected five scripts before accepting Vicky Donor. The actor, who was previously a television presenter and a radio jockey, said, “I saw stars closely when I interviewed them as a journalist or a TV anchor. I saw their success and failures and learnt a lot from them. Before doing Vicky Donor, I said no to at least five films. I was secure in my head that I am doing television and radio. But if I get into films as a lead then it has to be something different as I wouldn’t get another chance because I am not from this industry."

Yami also had similar thoughts. “I don’t use my phone on sets because it is a distraction. When the audience is seeing you on screen they will not know what kind of mood you were in during the shoot. I have to give more than 100%. I am aware of the background I come from and my struggles and I won’t get multiple changes. This is the only opportunity I have and I have to prove myself every time with every film. This is the difference when you come from outside the industry compared to being a part of it," she said.

Ayushmann has already carved a niche for himself today. The actor is known for picking unique scripts that deliver wholesome entertainment while also dealing with sensitive subjects. Some of his best works include Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala and Article 15. He will next be seen in An Action Hero.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam has shown her acting prowess with Dasvi, Thursday and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

