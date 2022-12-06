Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G To Soon Drop On OTT; Know Date, Platform

Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was released to mixed reviews on October 14, 2022. The film earned Rs 25.45 crores in India and 40.71 crores worldwide. The film’s plot and narration revolve around a male gynaecologist with flaws. Kashyap’s Doctor G is a coming-of-age social drama. It will now be available on the OTT platform to entertain the digital audience.

On December 11, Doctor G will be available for streaming on Netflix. Ayushmann Khurana and Rakul Preet Singh star in this comedy-drama. Ayushmann’s film choices are well-known, and he frequently appears in films that address social issues.

The official account Netflix shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “Doctors too have problems that they can’t find a cure for! Doctor G arrives on Netflix on 11th Dec!"

It tells the story of a small-town boy who finds himself in an unusual situation. With the help of his family and friends, he gradually realises that there is more to life than people’s perceptions, and he overcomes his reservations and accepts his flaws.

In this town, gynaecology is taboo, and Ayushmann is the only male doctor at a Bhopal medical college. The film makes it clear that the protagonist is sexist. It does not wish for you to like Dr Uday Gupta, but it does wish for you to relate to him.

On October 14, 2022, Doctor G, the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, was released in theatres. Doctor G features three outstanding female performers in addition to Aayushmann Khurana, Rakul Preet Singh as his senior, Shefali Shah as the medical college coordinator, and Sheeba Chaddha as his mother in the comedy-drama. The comedy-drama was written by Saurabh Bharat, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, and Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Junglee Pictures.

