Ayushmann Khurrana’s Family Wasn't Confident About His Bollywood Dreams. Read Here

From starting his journey as a radio jockey, then foraying into TV with MTV Roadies, to finally making his debut with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way. We think it is safe to say that he has craved a niche for himself in Bollywood. He has also won our hearts, not only with his acting skills but his melodious voice as well.

Most actors dream of becoming a star, and Ayushmann turned this dream of his into a reality. He knew he wanted to be an actor from the very beginning. He grew up idolising celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan. According to sources, he always desired to become an actor, but his family environment was such that it did not allow him to express this openly to them. Her grandmother apparently slapped him when he dared to talk about his obsession with her.

When the actor was in college, he told his father about his interest in theatre. Before allowing Ayushmann, his father imposed a condition. He requested that his son should be a topper. Thus, Ayushman excelled in school. He kept the promise he made to his father.

Those who were close to the actor did not believe he had the potential to become a great actor. When he told his wife, director-writer Tahira Kashyap about his desire to become an actor, she burst into laughter. However, her support towards his journey thereafter was immense.

Currently, he is all set for his upcoming film An Action Hero. This film will feature him in a never-before-seen action avatar, and he will be at odds with actor Jaideep Ahlawat. The trailer has already generated a lot of buzz, and fans can’t wait to see the film in theatres. Ayushmann is currently on a promotional spree, leaving no stone unturned to advocate the film.

His recent Instagram post is a treat for all Shah Rukh Khan fans, proving that he, too, is a true King Khan fan.

Ayushmann shared a lovely photo of himself, where he can be seen peeking from the open roof of his car. In his black coat and glasses, he looked dapper. His car was surrounded by a swarm of fans, all of whom had their phones out to capture the moment. The image was taken outside SRK’s bungalow, Mannat. The actor looks up to Mannat, with his hands up in the ‘dua’ position and a smile on his face. He captioned the photo “Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li (Was crossing Mannat, so thought let me make a wish)."

