Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Punjabi Connect' Comment on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Goes Viral

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is on the cards and even though there has been no confirmation about the same from the two actors or a formal announcement yet, reports have confirmed that they will tie the knot in a Rajasthan fort between Dec 7 and 12 and arrangements are being made for the same.

Amid wedding rumours, Ayushmann Khurrana’s comment on Vicky and Katrina’s ‘relationship’ is going viral. During an interview, Ayushamnn was asked if he was to do ‘aashiqui’ with one of the actresses, who would it be. The first name is Katrina. Ayushamnn says to this, “She has already gone out with someone," adding, “There is Vicky na so I think there is some Punjabi connect."

Read: Katrina Kaif Coordinates with Vicky Kaushal’s Family for December Wedding Prep: Report

Advertisement

Previously, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had also confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are dating. In an interview with Zoom, in June, Harsh Varrdhan was asked which rumoured relationship in Bollywood he thinks is real. “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it," Harsh Varrdhan replied.

Read: Katrina, Vicky’s Bollywood Guest List for Dec Wedding: Sidharth, Kiara, Varun and Few Others

It is also reported that Katrina and Vicky had their roka ceremony on Diwali day on Nov 5. It was an intimate ceremony attended only by the rumoured couple’s immediate family members and was organised at director Kabir Khan’s Mumbai residence.

In a recent report, it is claimed that Katrina is coordinating with Vicky’s family for their December wedding plans since the Sardar Udham actor is busy with shoot.

Katrina is also said to be taking a break before her wedding for preparations. They are all set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.