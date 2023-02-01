Ayushmann Khurrana often shares self composed poems, one liners and shayari on his social media handle. The actor was recently trolled for the same after a troll asked him to not use Twitter as a ‘personal diary’. Ayushmann has now replied to the same.

Recently, the actor wrote a shayari about how a woman might get attracted to man, but in the end she falls in love with the child in him. A netizen then objected the same and shared that, he should not write any random stuff. Soon, the ‘Doctor G’ actor acknowledged the statement with another poetry.

Taking to Twitter, Ayushmann wrote , “Kabhi meri adaa pe hui deewani, kabhi lagi use mere jism ki latt, Aur jab hui to hui usey Ayushmann, mere bachpane se mohabbat. (A woman may get attracted to your heart or to the man you are. But she falls in love with the child in you)." Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Dil mai har baat jo aye woh shayari nahi, Ye Twitter hai Ayushmann, aapki personal diary nahi. @ayushmannk (any random thought is not a shayari, this is Twitter not your personal diary)."

Ayushmann then replied to her on Tuesday, “Meri shayari kabhi tukbandi hai, toh kabhi meter mein hai, Jo mazaa personal diary mein nahi, woh Twitter mein hai (sometimes my shayari is rhyming, sometimes its very long, Twitter is more fun than a personal diary)." It’s very rare of Ayushmann to address a troller, however the actor did the same gracefully. Many fans and netizens were quite impressed by his style and took to the comments section to applaud him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in An Action Hero with Jaideep Ahlawat. He will next be seen in Dream Girl 2, which is the sequel to his blockbuster 2019 film starring Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday. The film will be releasing on July 7, 2023.

