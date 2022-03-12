Ayyappanum Koshiyum Hindi Remake: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s Film put on Hold for...

Jagan Shakti, the Mission Mangal director, announced last year that he would direct the Hindi remake of Malayalam blockbuster hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The names of Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham were also decided for the action-thriller and the movie was to go on floors soon. However, the latest reports say that the makers have decided to put the film on hold.

The director, confirming the news, also stated the reason behind the step. According to Pinkvilla, John Abraham is busy these days shooting for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan. As soon as the shooting of Siddharth Anand’s film is over, John will be busy with his other commitments. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is also busy with some of his projects. Apart from these, the director himself is engaged in other projects.

Overall, the reason for putting the Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum on hold is due to date issues.

For the unversed, Bheemla Nayak, the Telugu version of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanam Koshiyum, has been doing a great job at the box office. The Telugu remake, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, has received overwhelming responses from the audience and critics.

The original Ayyappanum Koshiyum was headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. In the Hindi remake, John Abraham was to appear in the role of Biju Menon, meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was supposed to step in the shoes of Prithviraj.

The story of the film revolves around a clash between Ayyappan, a senior police officer, and a retired army havildar Koshi, who settles in the village with a motive.

The 2020 Malayalam action thriller, written and directed by Sachy of Anarkali fame, is backed by S Naga Vamsi. The film also stars Nitya Menon and Sanyuktha Menon in the female lead roles.

