B Praak Announces Wife's Second Pregnancy With Mushy Pic on Instagram; Fans Send Love

Singer B Praak and wife Meera Bachan are set to welcome their second child. The singer announced his wife’s pregnancy on Instagram on Monday night. He shared a loved-up photo of him embracing Meera who is seen holding her baby bump in the picture.

“Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime #summer2022," he wrote alongside a photo of the two posing in front of a picturesque tropical view. B Praak made the happy announcement on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary.

B Praak, 36, welcomed his first child, a baby boy with his wife Meera Bachan in 2020. The couple got married in 2019 in Chandigarh. Earlier, the singer shared a bunch of gorgeous photos of the couple decked up for celebrations. Sharing the pics, the singer wrote, “Happy Anniversary To Us You Are My Fav Person On This Earth Best Friend and Everything Biwi I Love You More Than Love."

Reacting to B Praak’s post, Meera commented, “I love you beyond everything. Thank you for giving me and adabb the best of everything. I love you, we love you… my life and soul."

Pratik Bachan, best known by his stage name B Praak, is also a music director associated with the Punjabi and Hindi music industries. He began his career as a music producer and later debuted as a singer with the song Mann Bharrya. He is a frequent collaborator of lyricist Jaani, and made his singing debut in Bollywood in 2019 with Teri Mitti from the film Kesari starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. Praak won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 2021 for his rendition of Teri Mitti at the 67th National Film Awards.

His other hit songs include Filhall, O Saaki Saaki remake, Kuch Bhi Ho Jaye, Ranjha, and Mann Bharryaa 2.0.

