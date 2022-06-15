B Praak Loses Child at Birth, Devastated Singer Says He and Wife Going Through 'Most Painful Phase'

Popular singer B Praak and his wife Meera lost their newborn baby at the time of birth. The Tere Mitti singer took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday and issued a statement in which he shared the unfortunate news and asked fans for privacy. He also called it their ‘most painful phase’ as parents and added that they are devastated at this time.

“With deepest pain we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support (folded hands emoji). We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time (folded hands emoji). Yours, Meera and Bpraak," the statement read.

Several of B Praak’s friends and industry colleagues reacted to the news. Gauahar Khan wrote, “Oh god 💔💔 may god give ur wife n you strength! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 prayers for the baby who is now an." Gautam Gulati also wished strength to his family and commented, “Sorry for your loss 😔 Strength to you and your family." “My thoughts and prayers are with both of you," wrote Karan Johar. Among others, Neha Dhupia, Aly Goni, Neeti Mohan, Ammy Virk, Anuj Sachdeva, Ali Merchant, and Asees Kaur also sent their prayers for his family. Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia also commented, “Bro sending you so much love ❤️ stay strong ❤️"

It was in April this year that B Praak and Meera had announced that they were expecting their second child together. The couple shared the news of their wedding anniversary. B Praak and Meera tied the knot on April 4, 2019 and became proud parents to a son in 2020.

B Praak has sung several popular songs including Tere Mitti, Mann Bharrya, Kuch Bhi Ho Jaaye, and Baarish Ki Jaaye among others.

