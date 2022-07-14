B Praak Pens Emotional Note for His Deceased ‘Angel Son' Fazza: 'Until We Meet Again...'

Teri Mitti singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan are grieving an unfortunate loss. The couple lost their second child at birth on June 10. After over a month of losing their baby, the renowned singer has penned a heartwrenching post for his deceased son.

On Wednesday, taking to his Instagram, B Praak shared a picture of a baby angel and said he will forever miss his son. “I never got to hear your cry, I never saw your beautiful eyes, I never touched your soft skin, I never saw your innocent smile, I never saw your feet kick, but you are my angel son, and you will forever be missed until we meet again- Mera Beta Fazza (My son Fazza)," he wrote.

Celebs from the industry like Suniel Shetty, Giorgia Andriani, Hina Khan, DJ Chetas, and Ammy Virk among many others paid condolences.

Take a look at the photo:

Earlier, B Praak’s wife had penned a heartbreaking message on social media in remembrance of her son. She had written, “One of the hardest things that has ever been required of me was the day that, I had to let go as the angel carried you to heaven."

“I wish you stay happy and peaceful wherever you are I am sure someone needed you more than me but I will pray that u come back to me whenever the time is right and u are ready to be mine forever," Meera added.

The couple has been married for three years and also has a son named Adabb.

