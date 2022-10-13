B Praak Reveals Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Is The Toughest Song He Has Ever Sung; Here’s Why

B Praak is one of the most loved singers from Bollywood. Ever since he entered Hindi cinema in 2019, he has dished out some melodious numbers like Ranjha’ and ‘Mann Bharryaa 2.0′ among many others. However, one of his songs from the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari went on to attain unparalleled acclaim. It eventually became the next big patriotic song which also bagged the prestigious National Award for the singer.

In an interview with the news agency IANS, B Praak revealed that Teri Mitti was one of the most difficult songs of his career. He stated, “Teri Mitti’ was one of the toughest songs I’ve ever sung. It’s a powerful song that tells an incredible story and invokes patriotic fervour. So, to do justice to it was something I was very adamant about."

He further expressed that apart from Hindi and Punjabi, he would love to record songs in other languages as well. He shared, “Abhi tak toh I only have sung songs in Hindi and Punjabi. Eventually, I would like to sing in all major Indian languages. But given the number of languages we have; it’ll take me more than a couple of lifetimes to learn all of those languages!"

B Praak also disclosed that he is quite spiritual and thus feels connected to God. He explained, “A lot! I’m very much connected to God. I bel"ieve there is someone who is looking after us and we should never forget the supreme power he holds.

Pratik Bachan Aka B Praak started his career as a music director with the name of ‘Prakky B’. In later years, he composed and produced music for numerous tracks of singers like Jassie Gill, Harrdy Sandhu, Amrinder Gill, Gippy Grewal, Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk and others, with lyrics penned by Jaani. He composed tracks such as ‘Taara’, ‘Joker’, ‘Na Ji Na’, ‘Ik Saal’, ‘Do You Know’, ‘Supna’, ‘Backbone’, ‘Horn Blow’ and many more. He later debuted as a singer in 2018 with the single Mann Bharrya.

