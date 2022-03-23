B. Thyagarajan's Erimalai Completes 37 Years

Thyagarajan’s action-oriented films were a pure delight in the 1980s. The actor had performed dual roles in many films. Erimalai was the film in which Thyagarajan went to break his formula of enacting in double roles. The actor took up the challenge to perform three roles. And, the film has completed 37 years on March 21. Erimalai has celebrated the triumph of good over evil. Thyagarajan was shown as a man from a poor background who rise against injustice. The poor background of the protagonist and his fight against evildoers helped form an emotional connection.

Besides Thyagarajan, Ambika Ravikanth, Jaya Malini, Saritha Chandrasekhar, Sathyaraj and Senthil Ramamoorthi were also a part of this film. Siva Chandran and Vinu Chakravarthy were seen in crucial roles. The film was directed by K.S. M.S Viswanathan had composed the music and Vaali was behind the lyrics. Erimalai was bankrolled by Prathanna Art Creations. L. Kesavan was the editor for this film.

Advertisement

Thyagarajan made his debut with the film Love in Singapore. After this, he acted in films like Tik Tik Tik, Alaigal Ooivathilai and others. His biggest shot to fame was Malayur Mambattiyaan. The plot narrated the story of some youngsters who make their living by robbing the rich. The wealth was distributed by them to the poor. These youngsters were guided by Mambattiyan, who enjoyed the image of a local robin hood. Malayur Mambattiyaan was directed by Rajasekhar. Apart from Thyagarajan, Saritha, Goundamani, Senthil and Jayamalini were a part of this project.

On the work front, Thyagarajan will be seen working as a director in Salute and Andhagan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.