Baahubali 2 to KGF 2: Highest Grossing Hindi Dubbed South Movies

In the last few years, south film stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Yash, Ram Charan, Yash and Ajith have become quite popular across the country. All these actors have delivered blockbusters movies and won the hearts of the audience beyond the southern states. There was a time when films from the South did not enjoy much success in the Hindi belt. But, recent years films like KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali 2 and Saaho have changed that trend. Director SS Rajamouli deserves a lot of credit for the success of Tollywood movies in the Hindi belt. In fact Rajamouli is the only director who has two movies to his credit, which have grossed over Rs 1000 crore.

Let us take a look at some of the most successful Hindi dubbed south movies.

Advertisement

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) scripted box office history and earned Rs 41 crore on the opening day itself. The duo of Prabhas and Rajamouli enjoyed massive success with this second part of the Baahubali series. Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the highest grosser of all time with a total collection of Rs 510 crore.

KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash is on a rampage at the box office. The magnum opus is all set to cross Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide. The Hindi version of the film has collected a whopping Rs 350 crore.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s period drama starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has collected over Rs 1100 crore at the box office worldwide. RRR (Hindi) has minted over Rs 260 crore. The film has even managed to surpass the box office collection of The Kashmir Files.

2.0

Advertisement

The Hindi version of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer, 2.0, minted Rs 19 crore on the first day itself. 2.0 had a great run at the box office with a gross collection of Rs 189 crore.

Saaho

Saaho featured Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The Hindi version of the movie did very well in the Hindi belt. Saaho grossed over Rs 150 crore at the box office in Hindi territories.

Bahubali: The Beginning

Advertisement

In 2015, SS Rajamouli and Prabhas teamed up for the two Baahubali movies. The Hindi version of the first Baahubali movie did very well at box office. Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi) collected over Rs 115 crore. The magnum opus made Prabhas a pan-India actor.

Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi), starring Allu Arjun, collected over Rs 3 crore on its opening day. The film had a great run in the Hindi belt and grossed over Rs 108 crore.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.