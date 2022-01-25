Baahubali: Before The Beginning on Hold For Now, Netflix to Revisit it Later

After the success of Baahubali: The Beginning and The Conclusion, Netflix had announced that they would release a prequel to the Baahubali Franchise with the title ‘Baahubali: Before the Beginning.’ This new series was set to be released in association with SS Rajamouli’s films.

However, things didn’t go the way they were planned. It was heard that Deva Katta walked out because the makers planned to hold Deva Katta’s version and rework it with another cast. Then, Mrunal Thakur, who was selected for the lead role, also walked out of the project midway. Apart from this, it has been known that Netflix has invested 100 crores in the series and has lost this insane amount.

150 Crores Spent on Baahubali: Before The Beginning?

Now it is being said that the work on this project has stopped again. ETimes quoted a Pinkvilla report saying, “The work done on ground in terms of pre-production couldn’t exactly be in sync with the vision that Netflix had for this period drama. After a series of discussions and contemplations, they decided to shelve the project at this point of time. Some extra money that was invested in the prep work too has been considered bad debts for now. The approx. figure invested in Baahubali: Before The Beginning was Rs 150 crore."

It’s supposedly been decided that the team doesn’t think it’s worth investing another Rs 200 crore on a mediocre product.

A source added, “Baahubali is a cult in today’s time and they didn’t want to take the risk of meddling with something that has an iconic status. They may revisit it, but this time around, only when the material on paper is strong enough to justify the legacy."

Apart from Mrinal Thakur, Nayantara is part of the series.

Though there is no clarity on who will continue to be a part of the digital series, Vamika Gabbi and Nayantara have been selected for their respective parts. However, it is unknown if others will continue to be a part of it.

