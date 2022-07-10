Baahubali The Beginning Completes 7 Years, Looking Back at Prabhas' Magnificent Physical Transformation

Prabhas has been successful in etching a place in the heart’s of the people all over India with his magnum-opus portrayal of Amarendra Baahubali. The star had to follow rigorous workout sessions and an intense diet in order to achieve his physique for the character.

Prabhas’ amazing physical transformation had inspired many across the country. The producers of the film had gifted the star gym equipments worth Rs. 1.5 crore in order to help him prepare for the role in the film which was directed by SS Rajamouli.

According to reports, the regular diet chart for the star would consist of fish, egg whites, vegetables and almonds. He would intake six meals per day and none of the meals would have rice in it as he was trying to reduce his carbohydrates consumption.

Advertisement

The total amount of calories that the actor was allowed to consume while shooting for the film was somewhere around 2000-4000 calories everyday and never more than that. His entire progression was monitored by professional bodybuilder, Laxman Reddy.

“As Baahubali, Prabhas had to build a lot of muscle and for the son’s character, Shivudu, he had to look lean. His physique fluctuated for more than four years; that was difficult. Prabhas weighed almost 100 kgs with his body fat percentage staying in the range of 9-10. For the younger character, he had to build a toned body with minimal muscles, said Laxman Reddy."

Previously in an interview the trainer had also revealed, “He would have six meals with egg whites, chicken, nuts, almonds, fish and vegetables thrown in. For Baahubali prep, he had eight meals a day, carb-heavy with cheese and mutton. In the evenings, we had weight training sessions, which included deadlifts, squats, bench press, and other rigorous exercises."

He was also quoted saying, “He would shoot for hard-core stunts and by the end of it, be tired, but never missed workout. There were days when we would start exercising at midnight. His dedication was amazing."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.