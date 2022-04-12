Baahubali to RRR, How Telugu Cinema Became a Force to Reckon With

In recent years, Telugu cinema has given pan-India stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan. These superstars have given some blockbuster hits over the years and cultivated a huge fan base across the country. Director S.S. Rajamouli deserves a lot of credit for the success of Telugu cinema.

His recently released period drama RRR has achieved unprecedented success. Rajamouli’s magnum opus is on a record-breaking spree at the box office and isn’t slowing anytime soon. In fact, Rajamouli has become the first Indian director with two back to back 1000 crore films. Let us take a look at some of the most successful Telugu films.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2 is the second highest-grossing film in the history of Indian Cinema. The Telugu version of the film collected Rs. 309.40 crore. Baahubali 2 was directed by S.S. Rajamouli starred Prabhas.

Bahubali: The Beginning

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Prabhas, the Telugu version of Baahubali 1 collected Rs 183.65 crore.

RRR

RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, boasts of a stellar star cast, which includes Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The Telugu version of RRR has collected over Rs 335 crore in two weeks. RRR is also the first film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark in the Nizam region.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and starring Allu Arjun, this Telugu film made Rs 163.20 crore.

Geetha Govindam

Vijay Devarakonda’s Geetha Govindam collected Rs 130 crore at the Tollywood box office.

F2

Directed by Anil Ravipudi and starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej, the film made Rs 84.54 crore at the box office.

Rangasthalam

Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu made around Rs 120 crore at the box office.

Pushpa: The rise

Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, the film was a great success. Pushpa (Telugu) made over Rs 109 crores.

