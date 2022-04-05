Baahubali to RRR, The Highest-Grossing Telugu Movies Dubbed in Malayalam

Movies from Tollywood have fared exceptionally well in Kerala. The Malayalam dubbed versions of Telugu films have also made money at the box office in Kerala. Let’s take a look at some of the highest-grossing Telugu films’ Malayalam versions.

Baahubali: The Conclusion: The SS Rajamouli directorial collected a whopping Rs 75 crores in Kerala. The film remains the highest-grossing Telugu dubbed film in Mollywood.

RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR, occupies the second rank in the list of highest-grossing Telugu dubbed films in Malayalam. The film as of 3 April has made Rs 20 crores in Malayalam.

Baahubali: The Begining: The Malayalam dubbed version of Baahubali: The Begining made Rs 14.2 crores.

Pushpa: The Rise: The Allu Arjun-starrer was a massive hit across the country. The film made Rs 11.5 crores in Malayalam.

Sarrainodu: Sarrainodu was released in 2016. The film had Allu Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The action drama was written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. Sarrainodu made Rs 7.2 crores in Malayalam.

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India: Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India was helmed by Vakkantham Vamsi. The film had Allu Arjun in the lead role. Though the film flopped in Telugu, it went on to make Rs 5.02 crores in Malayalam.

Janatha Garage: Janatha Garage featured Mohanlal and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The film, a massive success in Telugu, also minted Rs 4.6 crores in Malayalam.

Rudramadevi: Rudramadevi was released in 2015. The film featured Anushka Shetty in the titular role. Rudramadevi also had Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubatti in key roles. The film grossed Rs 4.4 crores in Malayalam.

Saaho: The Prabhas-starrer made Rs 4 crores in Malayalam.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: The Trivikram Srinivas directorial had Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo managed to make Rs 3.2 crores in Malayalam.

