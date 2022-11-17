Baakiyalakshmi Fame Reshma Pasupuleti Looks Adorable In A Blue Maxi Dress, See Pics

Actress Reshma Pasupuleti is a well-known face of the Tamil television and film industry. She came into the limelight after appearing in the TV show Baakiyalakshmi, winning the audience’s hearts. Apart from her amazing acting skills, the actress is also known for her fashion choices.

Reshma, who is mostly seen in traditional attires in the TV show Baakiyalakshmi, has recently turned heads with her latest picture in a western outfit.

In the recent photoshoot, Reshma is seen in a blue one-shouldered gown. She opted for nude makeup and tied her hair in a high bun to complete her look. Sharing the snaps on her official Instagram account, the actress wrote, “Timeless, seriously I ain’t got time."

Reshma aced the outfit and looked amazing.

On the work front, Reshma began her career as a news anchor for TV5. Later in 2013, she made her acting debut with the soap opera Vamsam. Her other popular television shows include Vani Rani, Manik Kadhaigal (Karai), Sundharakandam, Velammal, Uyire, Anbe Vaa, Abhi Tailor and many more.

Currently, Reshma is seen in the show Baakiyalakshmi, which premiered on July 20, 2020. The show is broadcasted on Star Vijay.

Reshma Pasupuleti plays the role of Radhika, apart from her the cast also includes KS Suchitra Shetty, VJ Vishal, and Sathish Kumar in the lead roles.

Reshma also appeared on the famous reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and impressed the viewers and earned huge fame from the show.

