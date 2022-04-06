Baakiyalakshmi Update: Gopi Cheats on Radhika, Who Still Trust Him. Know More

As the fans of the popular TV show Baakiyalakshmi gear up for the next big development, the makers have dropped a fresh promo on social media. With some nail-biting plot twists, the shared promo shows Gopi cheating on Radhika by misrepresenting her son Ezhilan who insulted her.

Gopi cheats on two women at the same time. It is learned that Gopi is having an affair with another woman. But it is not only Radhika who knows.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ezhilan has already spoken to Gopi about this. Thus, Gopi was told not to come to the premium show for Ezhilan’s first film. Ezhilan takes Baaakiya and everyone in the family to the show.

Unable to accept this, Gopi talks to Radhika about the situation. Radhika trusts all the lies of Gopi and comforts him. Is there no end to this game of Gopi?

With its interesting storyline, admirable characters, and engaging script, Baakiyalakshmi got the viewers hooked on their TV screens. The show has attracted a lot of Tamil audiences to Star Vijay TV. Meanwhile, the latest promo has been creating a buzz on the internet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.