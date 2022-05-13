Baakiyalakshmi’s Fame Divya Ganesh Says Bye to The Show? What We Know

Baakiyalakshmi, which airs on Star Vijay, is a tremendously popular programme, starring Suchitra Shetty as the lead character, while Satish Kumar plays her husband Gopi. Jennifer, Baakiyalakshmi’s daughter-in-law, played by Divya Ganesh, is also a much-adored character. Divya has received positive feedback for her performance in the show.

Recently, there were rumours that the actor will leave the show. However, neither the actor nor the makers confirmed anything about her rumoured departure.

Reports say that her hectic schedule is the reason why she may leave the show. Rumours started after actress Neha Menon, who stars as Baakiyalaksmi’s daughter Iniya shared a picture with Divya and wrote, “Will miss you."

Advertisement

Following the post, the fans were upset, speculating about their beloved Jenny’s departure from the show. However, Neha later came to explain that it was “nothing like that" and there was no truth in the rumours.

Recently, there were other reports that Divya might soon get married. While there was no confirmation on the news, the rumour gained momentum after she responded to the question about her marriage plans, saying, “As soon as possible". The question was asked by a fan during the Instagram Q&A session.

Divya was born September 12, 1994, in the city Ramanathapuram as well as raised there. She finished her education at Ramanathapuram and then went on to earn a legal degree. She made her television debut in the sitcom Keladi Kanmani, which aired on Sun TV, in the role of Sembaruthi. She later appeared in other programmes, including Lakshmi Vandatsu.

Baakiyalakshmi, on the other hand, was instrumental in her becoming a well-known face. She did not limit herself to the little screen since she is an entrepreneur as well. She went on to feature in films such as Glass.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.