Baap, Beta aur Bhanja! Ajay Devgn's Pic With His Son and Nephew Is Cutest of All

Which is your favourite trio on the internet today? For us, it has to be Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn along with his son, Yug and nephew Daanish Gandhi. On Monday, the actor shared an adorable picture of all three on Twitter. Decked up in black outfits, the candid snap featured Yug seated on his father Ajay Devgn’s shoulder, while Daanish stood right next to them. Flaunting their million-dollar smiles, the trio looked away from the lenses. “Ek jagah jab jama ho teeno - Baap, Beta aur Bhanja (When all three are together - father, son, and nephew)," Ajay Devgn wrote while sharing the picture.

Advertisement

Soon after the picture was shared, several fans reacted to it and showered love on their favourite actor. “God Bless You And Family," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Bana daalo film is naam se Aur casting bhi same rakkho, Baap beta aur bhanja." “This is such an adorable pic @ajaydevgn sir God bless yug," a third comment read.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is doing well at the box office. The film, which is the second installment of Drishyam, was released in theatres on November 18 and also starred Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta. Abhishek Pathak directorial crossed the Rs 150 crore mark within two weeks of its release.

Ajay Devgn is now on to his next project, Bholaa. The film, announced in July this year, is Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial. The actor recently shared a video from the shoot of the film. In the clip, the actor was seen riding a two-wheeler as a mob gathered around him. Ajay beautifully described his feelings in the caption, saying, “It’s good when the mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their love." He also added, “P.S: Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot." He also added a hashtag reading, “Sets of Bholaa."

Read all the Latest Movies News here