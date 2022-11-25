Baap: Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol and Mithun Chakraborty Show Their Rowdy Side In BTS Clip

After taking the internet by storm with the first look poster of Baap, Sanjay Dutt has now shared BTS glimpse from his upcoming movie. Along with Sanjay, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles. The video shared by the actor shows an action-packed performance along with the comic timing of Johny Lever that will leave you in splits.

The clip begins with the clapboard clicking and soon goes into a fun mode where the actors are seen having a gala time on the sets which appear to be a jail. In one scene, Mithun is seen walking in the outfit of a judge but giving it a unique twist as he wears a lungi underneath. We also get to see a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt in his action avatar. Johny Lever, on the other hand, is seen entertaining the cast and crew with his antics. Towards the end of the video, they are all seen hugging each other and screaming ‘Baap’.

Along with this fun video, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Parde par yeh kare kamaal, aur parde ke peeche? Khud hi dekh lo. Full-on dhamaal, bawaal aur masti bemisaal. Here’s your sneak peek into the sets of this Baap Of All Film."

Watch the fun video below:

Fans in the comment section expressed how eager they were to watch the film. One of the users wrote, “It seems so exciting. I am waiting so eagerly”.

Another user already went on to call it a “blockbuster”.

A third user wrote, “Can't wait, baba! Looks astonishing!”

Earlier, the cast shared the first look poster of the film. In the picture, Mithun Chakraborty is dressed in a classic salt-and-pepper ensemble, while Sunny Deol is dressed as a prisoner. Sanjay Dutt can be seen wearing a leather jacket, a french beard, and a hairstyle reminiscent of the early 2000s. Jackie Shroff is seen wearing a dark jacket, a headband, and his signature red handkerchief around his neck, giving him a rowdy vibe.

This action-entertainment film is eagerly anticipated as it is quite unexpected to see these four actors on-screen together. Vivek Chauhan will make his directing debut with this film. The movie will be bankrolled by Ahmed Khan and his wife Shaira Ahmed Khan along with the collaboration with Zee Studios.

