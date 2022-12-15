Baapmanus Fame Suyash Tilak Moved By Heartwarming Message From his Fan

Marathi Actor Suyash Tilak, who became a popular face in the Marathi film industry, has always shared heart-melting messages he often receives from his fans. Recently, Suyash shared a series of photos on Instagram. The post begins with a long message from a fan on his Instagram DM about one of his loved daily soap operas, Baapmanus. The messages stated how she used to watch the serial with her father four years back and after her father passed away, she can connect with the various scenes of the show.

He also added a series of snapshots from the daily soap opera and the poster of the serial of his character getting married. He also mentioned that he goes speechless when he receives love from his fans. In the long caption, he wrote in Marathi, “Words cannot express how it feels when such a message comes and your work is truly appreciated. But this is what keeps the motivation to continue working."

He continued and thanked Dhanashree Mohite for such kind words and the long message. Suyash shared that Baapmanus was a special project for him and being Surya is a character closest to his heart.

He also thanked the producer of the show and added that it was special coz of our producers Sanjay Zankar and Gaurav Poankshe who did this project with all their hearts. “The channel Zee Yuva who did such a project. Bavesh Sir who backed the project with his whole heart. Ruchita Gurav and Pallavi Kulkarni who were always trying their best to make it a good show (sic)," he added.

He also mentioned Amol Pathare for giving a fantastic song for the show. Charudatta, Swapnil and Manish are the writers who wrote the scenes, characters, story and screenplay wonderfully passionately. The director duo Bhimrao Mude and Aniket Kolpe along with the entire technical team.

“And of course the entire star cast all the wonderfully talented actors made the show such a remarkable project. Every day was a day I learnt a lot of new things from Ravindra Kaka and other fantastic actors. Thank you universe. (PS the tagging limit is only 20 but this is dedicated to the entire team of baapmanus)" he concluded.

Meanwhile, Suyash has become a household face after his character, Jayram Khanolkar, in the show Ka Re Durava. He has worked in television, theatres, and web series. He will be next in the short film Antar.

