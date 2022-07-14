Baarish Aayi Hai: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash’s Crackling Chemistry Makes This Video a Must Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the cutest couples of the entertainment industry. The duo met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15, and over a period of time fell madly and deeply in love. They indulge in as much PDA, and they fight, and it is their nok-jhok that their fans love to see. So now, fans are up for something better as their first music video together, Baarish Aayi Hai, has finally released.

Baarish Aayi Hai seems like an extended video of all of TejRan moments combined together. From having Tejasswi jump on Karan Kundrra to the two romancing in the rain, to a glimpse of Tejasswi lovingly beating Karan as he surprises her, the video has just everything. It is like their real life chemistry has been translated to the screen as-it-is. Needless to say, their romance and mushy moments is the main highlight of the song. See the song here:

The song has been sung by Shreya Ghosal and Stebin Ben. The music has been composed by Javed - Mohsin and the lyrics are by Kunaal Vermaa. Fans are in love with the song. On the YouTube video, one fan wrote, “I mean it’s a masterpiece and hope it would be recognised by the audience and receives a lot of love as it deserves..the voice, lyrics, chemistry and everything is so perfect..And the wedding scene..loved it …Good luck to the team." Another wrote, “Loveddd every bit of the song From karan and teja’s chemistry to shreya and steiben’s voice adding more love and the visuals being all dreamy❤❤☂️☂️🌧… This is gonna be a chartbuster for sure…"One fan commented, " I can’t describe how I feel listening and watch this song. It’s blissful, peaceful and full of love and happiness. Crying my heart with all the words of lyrics, sounds of singer and tune, and lost in those beautiful eyes of Tejran which is expressing emotions by all heart. Thanks for this amazing barish song vyrl it will be there in my monsoon Playlist for lifetime."

Did you like the song, or did you love it?

