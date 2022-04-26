Babil Khan Auditioned for Qala, Neither I Nor Anvita Dutt Knew He Was Irrfan's Son: Karnesh Ssharma

Babil Khan, the son of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, is believed to possess the same “rawness" that his father was known for. In a recent interview about Babil’s acting debut in Anvitaa Dutt’s Netflix feature Qala, the film’s producer Karnesh Ssharma, who is also actress-producer Anushka Sharma’s brother, stated that Babil has a lot in common with his father.

Speaking with India Today, Karnesh said, “The rawness that Irrfan had, Babil carries that." People certainly have high expectations for his son, given that Irrfan was known for his natural acting and went up to achieve many milestones in the industry. In this regard, Karnesh gently urged everyone during the interview to allow Babil to express himself because he is “young" and under a lot of “pressure." “A humble request would be to let him express himself and enjoy what he has done, rather than putting pressure," he told the publication.

Karnesh further revealed that Babil was picked solely on the basis of “merit," not because he is Irrfan Khan’s son. “Babil auditioned for the film. Neither I nor Anvita (Dutt) knew he was Irrfan’s son," the producer asserted.

In addition to Babil, Qala cast includes Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. However, no release date has been set for the picture. Remarkably, Qala reunites filmmaker Anvitaa Dutt and actor Tripti Dimri, after Netflix’s original Bulbbul.

Apart from Qala, Babil is also working on a Shoojit Sircar project, a director who collaborated with Irrfan for the critically acclaimed Piku.

For the unversed, Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The actor died on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai.

