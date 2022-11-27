Babil Khan Reveals He Gets Rejected at Auditions, Says 'My Mother Can Never Ask for a Favour'

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is all set to step in the shoes of his father with his upcoming debut film Qala. Being a son of a celebrated actor, one would assume that he had it easy with the opportunities he got. However, Babil begs to differ. The star kid opened up about nepotism and carrying forward Irrfan Khan’s legacy.

During a candid chat with Hindustan Times, Babil explained that just like any other actor, he has to appear for auditions or else he would get an earful at home. He also revealed that even when he goes through a bad audition, his mother doesn’t ask anyone to favour him. He stated, “I don’t think my mother can ever pick up the phone and ask for a favour. I have to go give auditions nahi to aisi maar padegi ghar pe (else I would get such a thrashing at home). That is our sanskaar (values). There is no possibility of breaking that. Even now, I am giving auditions and I get rejected a lot. Even today, if there is an audition I really want to crack and I mess it up, she will be so angry at me. But she will never pick up the phone and say, ‘kara do isko (let him do it)’. That is against our values. I think people also understand that."

He further talked about Irrfan Khan and the pressure on him to match up to his father. He said, “Baba’s entire work was always about the connect with people. He didn’t care about awards, or who was producing or directing him. He just knew he had to play this character and he would draw that from the people. That has come into me as well."

Adding to that, Babil shared, “I am always comparing myself to the legacy…you know, bhaar hai (there is a weight on my shoulders). I am a person who wants to give the best when I am doing something. We shot this two years ago. I have grown as an actor a lot. So, I always wonder ‘I wish I would have done this or that’. But I also believe that whatever art you make has its own journey and you can’t bring your own ego into it."

Babil Khan’s debut film Qala is helmed by Anvita Dutt Guptan and would also be headlined by Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. The film is slated to release on December 2. Besides Qala, Babil also has The Railway Men under his kitty.

