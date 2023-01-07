Babil Khan Reveals He 'Locked' Himself in Room for '45 Days' After Dad Irrfan Khan's Death

Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, made his acting debut in the movie Qala in 2022. Both the public and critics were captivated by his performance as a promising singer in the film. Babil recently opened up about how he was motivated to dive into acting after his late father Irrfan’s death in 2020.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, Babil Khan recounted the awful reality. He said that on the day his father died, at first, he didn’t believe it. After a week, the young actor was shocked to learn that his father wouldn’t be coming back. It was after this realisation that Babil went into a bad spiral. He said, “I just locked myself in my room for one and a half months."

Babil Khan mentioned how difficult it was to deal with his father’s death. He revealed how Irrfan khan would be gone for a long shooting schedule and after his death, for some time Babil was under the impression that his father was on yet another schedule like that and would eventually return home. Slowly the actor came to the realisation that this time it was an indefinite shooting schedule and his father is not coming back. He felt as if he lost his best friend. But what kept on going in his memories with his father.

After losing his battle with cancer in 2020, the legendary actor Irrfan Khan passed away. For two years, Irrfan struggled with the fatal illness. On April 29, 2020, he passed away in Mumbai. Today, January 7 marks the late actor’s birth anniversary. In an emotional message in March 2018, the late actor shared about his cancer diagnosis. He then travelled to the UK for treatment. Around the same time, Babil Khan pursued his Arts degree in film at the University of Westminster in London, England.

Babil Khan’s upcoming project is with the Yash Raj Films web series The Railway Men, by Shiv Rawail. The series will be based on the Bhopal gas disaster in 1984. Babil will appear in the series alongside actors Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, and Divyenndu Sharma.

