Babil Shares Unseen Family Pic With Irrfan Khan Ahead of His Birth Anniversary, Says, ‘Let’s be...'

Ahead of late actor Irrfan Khan’s birthday, his son Babil took a trip down memory lane and shared an unseen family photo. Babil shared a close bond with his father and is often seen sharing photos and anecdotes of his father on Instagram. Sharing the photo he wrote, “2023: Happy new year to aap sabh ❤️ It’s baba’s birthday in 3 days.Let us refine ourselves. Let us stop, reflect and recognise ourselves. Let us understand the voids that built these walls between you and I, allow me to love you and let us unify ourselves. Let us come together this year. Let’s be one big family ".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil recently made his film debut with Anvita Dutt’s ‘Qala’. The actor was seen sharing screen space with Triptii Dimri and Amit Sial. The film garnered widespread appreciation.

Earlier on speaking about carrying Irrfan Khan’s legacy, and working in Qala, Babil told a news portal, “I am always comparing myself to the legacy.There is a weight on my shoulders. I am a person who wants to give the best when I am doing something. We shot this two years ago. I have grown as an actor a lot. So, I always wonder ‘I wish I would have done this or that’. But I also believe that whatever art you make has its own journey and you can’t bring your own ego into it."

When asked how he is planning to navigate his career, the young actor shared, “I am not planning at all. I want to explore. So planning and exploring can’t happen at the same time. I think I want to explore, I want to take life as it comes and I want to do everything - I want to do masala commercial films, explore that as well and do it well. I want to give my entire being to a character and do slice-of-life drama. I want to try, and explore every kind of genre in films."

Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020 after battling cancer. His untimely demise came as a rude shock to the entire film industry and his fans. His last film was Angrezi Medium.

