Babil Reveals Dad Irrfan Khan’s Reaction When He Said He Wants to Be an Actor, Addresses Nepotism Debate

Several stars are geared up to make their debuts this year, and one actor that the audience is looking forward to watch on screen is Babil. Late actor Irrfan Khan’s eldest son already has a couple of projects at hand, and some are expected to release this year itself. Now, in a recent interview, he revealed what Irrfan Khan’s reaction was when he told him he wants to pursue acting as his career.

In an interview with GQ, Babil revealed that the moment he mustered the courage to tell his father that he wants to be an actor just like him, he had retorted saying, “You’re screwed." Babil recalled that Irrfan Khan had told him, “I’m really good at what I do. You’ll have to be very, very good at this."

Babil also revealed that the time he spent with Irrfan Khan, especially from 2018 to 2020 has been extra memorable. “We developed a very sacred bond. He never taught me acting. He taught me about life, about living freely and fearlessly, about experiencing everything even if that meant going through pain. He wanted me to be affected by everything and to surrender to the truth of the moment. He’d say, ‘Feel everything.’ And then tell me, ‘Whatever you’ve ¬experienced, bring that to your performances’," he quipped.

He also addressed the issue of nepotism, that has been a matter of debate for the last few years, and had no qualms in saying that he is aware of his privileges. “Pressure in itself is a privilege. The expectations from me are markers of my privilege. Either you can beat yourself up and feel guilty about it or accept it with humility and harness it into your work. I’ve ¬chosen the latter. I’m grateful for the opportunities that I know others won’t get as easily as I have. If I can’t use my privilege and justify it through my craft, it’d be such a waste," he said.

Babil is all set to make his debut with the Netflix project Qala. It will also star Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. He has also Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film, and The Railway Men where he will share screen with R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu.

