Babita Kapoor Turns 75: Priceless Pictures of the Actress with Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Babita Kapoor is celebrating her 75th birthday today. Babita is a former actress who has worked predominantly in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut in the film industry in 1966 with the movie Dus Lakh, which was declared a box office success. But the actress shot to fame with Raaz, in which she starred alongside Rajesh Khanna. After working in around 19 films subsequently, Babita quit the entertainment industry.

She married actor Randhir Kapoor in 1971 but parted ways in 1988. They are parents to two daughters who are also renowned actresses - Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

As the former actress turns a year older today, take a look at some of her happy family moments:

Actress Kareena shared a picture with her mother Babita. As Khan takes the selfie, her mother can be seen eating kheer.

Kareena shared a throwback picture of her parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor. The actress wrote a heartwarming caption on the occasion of her father’s birthday.

Actress Kareena shared a family picture with her parents and sister Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena shared a throwback picture with her mother Babita Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor. The trio can be seen celebrating Christmas.

Bebo shared a throwback picture with her mom and sister from her childhood. Kareena can be seen wearing a blue frock while posing in her mother’s arms.

Actress Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor on the occasion of Holi.

On Mother’s Day, Karisma shared a picture with her mom Babita Kapoor and sister Kareena on Instagram.

