Babli Bouncer Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia Turns Bodybuilder, Beats Up Goons in The Madhur Bhandarkar Film; Watch

The trailer of Babli Bouncer is here. From the vision of National Award winning Director Madhur Bhandarkar who is known for his iconic onscreen characters, Babli Bouncer is a delightful fun family entertainer starring the actor Tamannaah as a lady bouncer!

In the trailer, we see Tamannaah’s character Babli being introduced as one of the most promising people who can take up the job as a bodybuilder. She comes from Asola Fatehpur, a place where most bouncers come from. However, what sets her apart is her gender. Being a bodybuilder and aspiring to be a bouncer is seen as a ‘manly’ job. Even Babli’s mother points at the fact that she is not ‘feminine’, and that she would never be able to get married. But, will Babli be able to do her job, and find a match perfect for her?

Sharing the trailer, Tamannaah wrote, “Asola Fatehpur ki yeh chhori, is here to do some ‘Bouncergiri’! Get ready to meet #BabliBouncer, trailer out now! 😎 #BabliBouncerOnHotstar streaming from Sept 23 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @imbhandarkar @starstudios @JungleePictures" See the trailer here:

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. Concept, story and the screenplay: Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Babli Bouncer releases on 23rd September 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

