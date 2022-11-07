Bachchan Family Joins Success Party of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in Chennai

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 has had a spectacular box office run. On November 5, the entire film crew gathered for a successful party in Chennai. At the party, Mani Ratnam, Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya, Trisha, and others enjoyed the party. Web users have uploaded several photos from the triumph party. On September 30, Ponniyin Selvan: I was broadcast in theatres around the world in five different languages: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Various photos from the Ponniyin Selvan: I success party was shared on social media. Radhakrishnan Parthiban posed with Rajinikanth for a selfie. Fan pages also shared photos of Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek and Aaradhya as they posed together at the celebration. Aishwarya was decked up in a green ethnic outfit, while Aaradhya wore a black dress with a matching bow. Abhishek was dressed casually.

Meanwhile, the Ponniyin Selvan-1 producers, Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies have given the Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust Rs 1 crore. For many years, the trust has been assisting students from disadvantaged backgrounds with their studies by providing them with scholarships. Every year, the charity honours and recognises Carnatic singers.

According to the most recent information, a release date has been set for the franchise’s second and last film, Ponniyin Selvan 2. If all goes according to plan, the Mani Ratnam film will premiere on April 28, 2023. The release date for Ponniyin Selvan will reportedly be officially announced by the film’s producers with a special update in a few days, according to the most recent reports.

According to sources, Ponniyin Selvan 2’s audio and promotional videos will begin to be released by February of the following year. On September 30, Ponniyin Selvan I was finally released after numerous setbacks brought on by the pandemic and lockdown. It took 35 years for director Mani Ratnam to finally adapt Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel for the big screen; it is regarded as one of the best pieces of Tamil literature.

