Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon Flaunt Their Powerful Avatar In Latest Poster

Piquing the curiosity of his fans for his upcoming action-thriller Bachchan Pandey, megastar Akshay Kumar on Thursday dropped a gripping poster of featuring him and the leading lady of the film Kriti Sanon. He also announced that the trailer of Bachchhan Paandey will be released on February 18, at 10:40 a.m.

The Namaste London actor took to Twitter and shared the poster from Bachchan Pandey. It shows Akshay Kumar as a toughie as he drives a motorkbike, while Kriti also is seen in a gangster avatar as she hugs Akshay with one hand and points a gun from another. Akshay bears a rugged look donning a grey jacket and green shirt, and black shorts. He is seen bare chested as he strikes a killer pose while driving the bike. He tied a red cloth over his head, as a headgear and had a pair of aviators on too. On the other hand, Kriti looks raw and adventorous as she points a gun. The poster showcases the duo in a rough avatar and promises to leave the audience hooked.

Taking to the captions, Akshay wrote, “#BachchhanPaandey ken nazar ke teer aur @kritisanon ki Holi pe goli. Fasten your seatbelts…iss baar kuchh alag hi maza aane wala hai. Trailer out tomorrow!."

Advertisement

Check the post here:

As soon as the poster hit the micro-blogging site, scores of fans took to the comments section and showered praises on their favorite star. While one fan wrote, “All the best Akshay Kumar Sir,"another chimed in writing, “Wowwww."

Even Kriti shared the same poster on her social media handle and teased the fans about the story of the movie. She said, “Baghwa ka Bachchhan Paandey, Aur Mumbai ki Myra! Kya hogi humari story? #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchhanPaandey, directed by @Farhad_Samji, Trailer out tomorrow!"

Bachchhan Paandey is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda. The original movie was directed by Karthik Subbaraj and was a hit. The action comedy film features Akshay as a gangster and Kirti as a journalist. Other crucial roles in the movie are being played by Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and Gourav Chopra.

Advertisement

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanonm the movie features an ensemble star cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will be released in theatres on March 18, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.