Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar Teases ‘The Evil Song’ Maar Khayegaa from Action-Packed Comedy

After the thunderous response that the trailer of Bachchhan Paandey received, megastar Akshay Kumar on Wednesday piqued the curiosity of his fans by dropping the teaser of the upcoming song ‘Maar Khayegaa’ from the action-comedy flick. The song will be released on Thursday, February 24.

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ actor took to Twitter and dropped a teaser featuring him in a rogue avatar." He tweeted, taiyar hain dekhne Bachchhan ka tashan? The Evil Song, #MaarKhayegaa from #BachchhanPaandey out tomorrow at 12:30 PM."

The eight-second-teaser showcases Akshay’s Bachchhan who is a menacing gangster as he grooves to the high beats of the song, with a ferocious expression on his face. Shot on a mega-canvas with larger-than-life visuals and unconventional choreography, the catchy ‘Maar Khayegaa’ is set to take the internet by storm on Thursday.

Earlier last week, Akshay Kumar dropped an action-packed trailer of Bachchhan Paandey. It sees Myra Devekar (Kriti Sanon) as an aspiring director who embarks on a journey with her friend Vishu (Arshad Warsi) to make a biopic on a real-life gangster. Her extensive research to found her subject leads her to the most menacing, one eyed Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar) of Baghwa.

The there-minute-forty-one-second trailer sees Kriti’s Myra and Arshad’s Vishu discussing on making a biopic on Bachchhan Paandey, which leads to him introducing all the lead characters. The next shot showcases the dry and deserted lands of Bhagwa, where resides the menacing one eyed gangster Bachchhan Paandey, and his team. Next, Bachchhan shows up on screen saying “to maintain swag, it is important to create fear,"and ruthlessly killing people coming his way.

As Myra and Arshad start to document the film, they find themselves landing in trouble in between the goons. While recording Bachchhan telling his story, she finds out that Paandey likes to kill people for ‘fun’ and he even killed his girlfriend (Jacqueline Fernandez). As the trailer comes to end, it shows Myra and Vishu, on their knees begging for their lives, and then Bachchhan moving in their direction to kill one of the two. The trailer ends with a ferocious Bachchhan saying, “ Not Bhai I am known as Godfather." The gripping trailer promises a roller coaster ride to the viwers.

Talking about the film, Akshay shared, “It’s always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala. He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. Bachchhan Paandey is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one."

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey will be released in theatres on March 18, 2022.

