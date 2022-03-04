Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar's Deadly Look Was Rejected 8 Times Before Finalising It!

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey is one of the most awaited movies. The makers of the film have so far released 3 posters of the Khiladi Kumar as Bachchhan Paandey. Even though the posters present Akshay in his deadly avatar, his look is getting immense love from the audience.

In Bachchhan Baandey, Akshay Kumar is presented in his raw and rugged look - with a scar across his face, bearded and mustachioed, an evil eye, and wearing a black shirt, paired with blue denim and heavy gold chains. However, not many people know that this particular look of Akshay Kumar for the movie was singled upon by the makers, after rejecting eight other looks.

Yes, you read it right. A source closed to the development has revealed that Akshay and Sajid wanted something different for his look and therefore, they rejected eight different looks before finalising this one. “Akshay and Sajid were very keen to try something different for the look of Bachchhan Paandey, so they sat with the creative team to brainstorm in order to translate their imaginations of the character’s look to the reality. The team has been searching for the apt look of our baddie Bachchhan Paandey, for quite some time. After trying at least 8 sorts of permutations and combinations, they singled upon this look for Akshay and went ahead with it," the source said.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar shared the movie’s poster depicting his look on social media and wrote, “This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! Bachchhan Paandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love."

Meanwhile, the trailer of Bachchhan Paandey has already been released. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars a talented ensemble cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. Bachchhan Paandey will be released in cinemas on 18th March 2022.

Apart from Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Ram Setu along with Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez in his pipeline. The actor also has Raksha Bandhan, Selfie lined up. Recently, the remake of Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan was also announced which will star Akshay along with Tiger Shroff.

