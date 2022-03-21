Bachchhan Paandey Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Film Remains Steady On Day 3, Struggles To Fight The Kashmir Files

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey was released on March 18. Even though it has been getting a mixed response from the audience, it is not creating wonders at the box office. The film that earned Rs 13.25 crore on Friday and Rs 12 crore on Saturday, reported no growth on Sunday. Bachchhan Paandey earned Rs 12 crore even on its day 3 taking its total collection to Rs 37.25 crore so far.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the detailed figures. “#BachchhanPaandey remains low over the weekend, mainly due to #TKF juggernaut that eclipsed the biz of *all* films… Did not witness growth on Day 3… Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr, Sun 12 cr. Total: ₹ 37.25 cr. #India biz," he wrote.

It is no secret that Bachchhan Paandey’s box office has also been impacted due to the massive success of Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files. The film is inching close to Rs 200 crore and has emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic releases.

With the RRR release ahead, it will be interesting to see if it will impact Bachchhan Paandey’s box office collection too. Earlier, Akshay Kumar talked about the same in an interview with News18.com and mentioned that RRR might impact his movie’s earnings by 30 to 40 percent. “See, because of this pandemic, lots of movies are going to come one on top of the other. To say at the moment impact, yes it obviously, it is going to impact. Every movie is going to impact each other. Everything, the businesses are going to go down by 30 to 40 percent. It is a very unfortunate thing but you have to deal with it," Akshay had said.

For the unversed, Bachchhan Paandey was released on March 18. The film is drected by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie ‘Veeram’. Bachchhan Paandey presents Akshay Kumar in the role of a gangster, whereas Kriti Sanon is playing the role of a journalist.

