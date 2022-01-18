Bachna Ae Haseeno Fame Minissha Lamba Turns 37. Here's What She's Up To These Days

Bollywood actor Minissha Lamba turns 37 today. She was born on January 18, 1985. Friends and colleagues in the film industry are sending her birthday greetings. Although she has distanced herself from the films, she is no less than any Bollywood diva.

Glamorous Minissha Lamba made her silver screen debut in the 2005 film Yahan. After this, she was seen as the female lead in Bachna Ae Haseeno, which turned out to be a major hit at the box office. This movie made her immensely popular among cinephiles. Minissha was last seen in the film Sanjay Dutt’s starrer Bhoomi in 2017.

Minissha rose to fame with the film Bachna Ae Haseeno. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, was made under the Yash Raj banner. After this, she acted in a few more films, including Kidnap and Bheja Fry.

Minissha was also a participant in Bigg Boss 8. However, she was evicted from the house within a short time. Following that, she made her small screen debut on a hit TV show, Tenali Rama, after which she was seen in Internet Wala Love.

In 2015, Minissha Lamba married her long-time boyfriend, Ryan Tham, in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple had been dating since 2013, but they decided to part ways with a mutual divorce in 2020. In her public statement, Minissha said that the end of a marriage or relationship is not the end of life. One gets another chance to find perfect love and move on.

In 2021, actress Minissha revealed her relationship with Mumbai-based businessman Akash Malik. She has been sharing pictures of Akash on her Instagram account since then. In a recent interview, she was also seen expressing her wish to return to the acting world through OTT platforms.

