Bachpan Ka Pyar Fame Sahdev Dirdo Releases New Song, Fans Aren't Amused

Baspan Ka Pyar fame Sahdev Dirdo, who recently met with an accident, has released a new song. Sahdev sang this song after recovering from the injuries sustained during the recent accident. The singer has shared a video of his latest song on Instagram.

In this new video, Sehdev is singing Vale Vale ho Gaye The, Jo Busy Busy Ho Gaye Hain Vo. Going by the comments on the video, it appears the fans are not really amused by the new song. Many users are suggesting he do something else. Some users have also made obscene remarks, but Sahdev has not reacted to any of these comments.

According to reports, the young singer is focussing on his new assignment. For those who don’t know, Sahdev sang Jane Meri Janeman in his classroom in 2019. His teacher recorded his video and shared it on social media. People loved his unique way of singing and the video went viral. Then in 2021 rapper Badshah collaborated with him for the same song, which was also accepted by people with open arms.

Sahdev was also honoured by the chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel. The young singer was under treatment for around 15 days in Sukma and Raipur after his recent accident.

