Back from Cannes, Composer Ricky Kej Criticises Immigration Process at Bengaluru Airport, Stirs Controversy

Two-time Grammy-winning music composer Ricky Kej, who recently walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as part of the Indian delegation, criticised the immigration process at KempeGowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Sunday. The composer, seemingly on his way back from France, was faced with long queues and checks at immigration at the airport, when he tweeted about the delay in process and how India needs to streamline it in order to make it easier for those travelling from abroad.

Ricky had tweeted, “How are we expected to build ‘brand India’ if this is the welcome that everyone gets by the airports. The first impression of India for foreign travelers."

Following the mixed response and criticism for his tweet posted at 3 am, Ricky tpok to Twitter again on Sunday to combat the comments. He said, “I see a lot of comments naming some other country immigration as being worse than Bengaluru. Our mindset needs to change. We are comfortable with ourselves if we are not the worst! Haha…We pat our backs if we manage to be second to worst. Why not try and be among the best?"

Earlier Ricky had taken the authorities to task in his series of tweets. “Pathetic state of immigration at the Bengaluru International Airport. Been in line for over an hour now. Currently well over 1,000 people are waiting, not all counters working, staff is clueless, inefficient at Bengaluru airport. Why have so many flights when there is no capacity?" Ricky questioned.

“Number of lines to enter Bengaluru, India at Bengaluru Airport, Air Suvidha check; immigration; check if immigration stamp is accurate (not joking this is another line); baggage screening- customs; collecting bags; customs may do additional screening," he had listed out. He also suggested that “steps can be reduced."

Reacting to his tweet, one netizen questioned, “You can’t put something on social media and bad mouth brand India. As a responsible citizen you could have walked up to Bangalore airport authorities or management and put up your case. Can’t generalise it for the whole India. Why not put up experience with Mumbai or Delhi airports?"

Another asked him if these are exempt in developed nations - immigration, baggage screening- customs, collecting bags, customs may do additional screening - just asking, he said. Another user said, “saar, something goes wrong. You will tweet for that also.

‘Security and process lapse at BIAL.'"

Kej made India proud once again this year by bringing home another Grammy, this time in the Best New Album category — his second in seven years. He shares the award with the rock legend and drummer from British rock band The Police, Stewart Copeland.

