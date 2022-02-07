'Back in Action': Chiranjeevi Recovers From COVID-19, Shares Photos From Godfather Sets

Megastar Chiranjeevi is back on the sets of Godfather and has resumed shooting for his part of the film. The actor had tested positive for Covid-19 on January but soon after his recovery joined the cast and crew members on the sets. Sharing the pictures, Chiranjeevi said that he is back in action with full steam. He also extended his heartfelt thanks to his fans and well-wishers for their love and wishes.

In one of the pics, Chiranjeevi can be seen having a serious conversation with director Mohan Raja. The other snaps feature him sitting with actors, directors and producers.

Touted to be a “high intense political actioner", the shooting of Godfather began in January 2022 in Hyderabad.

Godfather is a remake of a Malayalam film titled Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. It is being directed by Mohan Raja and the makers have made a lot of changes to the original story for Chiranjeevi. It is being produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

Godfather stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role. Actress Nayanthara and actor Satyadev Kancharana are also part of the cast. Thaman S is expected to create the music for the movie, and the film is set to hit the big screen in 2022.

Apart from Godfather, Chiranjeevi is all set to star in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. The project has been titled Bhola Shankar and also stars Keerthy Suresh as his sister. Chiranjeevi will also be seen sharing screen space with his son, actor Ram Charan, in Acharya.

