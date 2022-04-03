Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Condom Scene Makes Fans Go ROFL

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s chemistry as Ram and Priya in the second season of Bade Achhe Lagta Hai is widely loved by the audience. Their love and hate relationship is not only entertaining but also adorable. However, a recent episode of the show has now created a buzz on social media because of a ‘condom scene’.

In a recent episode, Priya was seen complaining about headache after she drank Bhang during the Holi celebration. Amid all this, Ram’s friend Ajay hands over a parcel to Priya considering it was her husband who must have ordered something from a chemist. However, when Priya opens the parcel, she is shocked to find that there was a condom box inside. While Priya thinks that Ram is trying to come closer to her, Ram further adds to the confusion. When he enters the room, he not only admitted that he ordered the parcel but also shut the door and unfolded the curtains saying it will make Priya feel comfortable.

It was after a hilarious argument between the two that Ram discovers that Priya received a condom box in a parcel. He is surprised at this too and reveals that he had actually ordered medicines for Priya’s headache.

Now, the hilarious argument between Ram and Priya is going viral on social media and seems like fans are enjoying it a lot. “Haaye tauba, I’m gonna get fired at work for rolling on the floor laughing. #BadeAchheLagteHain2," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “I can’t stop laughing looking at this, especially at our confidence ki dukaan Mr Ram kapoor @NakuulMehta and @disha11parmar how did you manage to say this without cracking up ? A big thank you for this much-needed laughter riot. #BadeAchheLagteHain2."

Here’s how fans are reacting to the hilarious scene:

For the unversed, Bade Acche Lagte Hai returned to television screens last year with its second season. Replacing Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, Nakull Mehta and Disha Parmar took the lead.

