Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Actor Nakuul Mehta Hospitalised, To Take a Break From Show: Reports

Nakuul Mehta, who plays the role of Ram Kapoor in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 has been reportedly hospitalised. As reported by India.com, the actor was keeping unwell and had to be hospitalised. The news portal also claims that Nakuul underwent an appendectomy and the actor got his appendix removed. The actor is now recovering post his surgery. Reportedly, Nakuul Mehta will also be taking a small break from Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 to fully recover from the surgery.

When we reached out to Nakuul’s friend and actor Karan Wahi for an update regarding the same, he confirmed that Nakuul wasn’t well. However, Karan also added that he has no idea about Nakuul getting hospitalised. “I have no idea. I am at work and I only know that he wasn’t well but I have no idea (about the hospitalisation). I also read about it in news only. I haven’t spoken to him," Karan told News18.com.

Meanwhile, social media is flooded with fans sending wishes to their favourite actor and wishing him a speedy recovery. “Wishing you a speedy recovery brother," one of the fans wrote and dropped a red heart emoji.

If Nakuul Mehta takes a break from Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, fans will surely be left heartbroken since his chemistry with Disha Parmar is widely loved by the audience.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18.com, Nakuul actor was asked about how his wife Jankee Parekh reacts to his romantic scenes on screen. The actor mentioned that Jankee enjoys watching his work and is also critical of the same. However, he also specified that his wife does not mind her husband romancing somebody because she knows that it is a part of his work.

“Her reaction is the same as to my action scenes or any other scene. I think she understands. Actually, she really enjoys watching my work. I know she follows Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. She watched Never Kiss Your Best Friend. She really enjoys it. Sometimes, she is also critical of my work. I think she has no qualms about ‘my husband is romancing somebody’," he said.

Apart from Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Nakuul was recently also seen in Never Kiss Your Bestfriend 2 along with Anya Singh and Karan Wahi.

Wishing Nakuul Mehta a speedy recovery!

