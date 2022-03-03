Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar Win Hearts With Their Shower Romance | View Tweets

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s chemistry in the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai is widely loved. They have repeatedly set couple goals with their romantic scenes. Once again, Nakuul and Disha as Ram and Priya are winning hearts with their shower romance.

In one of the recent episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, we saw how Ram playing around with Priya. The two were seen sharing an intimate moment. Instead of rain, they romanced under the shower. Even though Ram was lying to Priya about coupons, she liked the attention she was getting. During the scene, Priya kissed Ram’s hand as well. The sequence left fans completely impressed. Social media is flooded with pictures of Ram and Priya’s shower chemistry. While some of the netizens are calling it ‘one of the cutest moments on television’, others say that nobody can beat Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s on-screen chemistry.

“The way his eyes hold her!!! Admiringly, Passionately, Affectionately, Gratefully. Nakuul you are an ace player in this eye game," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user also joked about wasting water and tweeted, “From giving lectures on saving water to enjoying this water wastage with him…Mrs Priya Sood Kapoor u have come a long way truly."

Here’s how fans are reacting to Ram and Priya’s romantic sequence in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2:

Meanwhile, Bade Acche Lagte Hai returned to television screens last year with its second season. Replacing Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, Nakull Mehta and Disha Parmar took the lead.

