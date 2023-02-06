Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has been making headlines for quite some time now. Since the lead actors, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta, announced that they are quitting the show, there has been much speculation about it taking a generational leap. Recently, it was confirmed that Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai have been cast to play the leads in the post-leap episodes. Now, the makers have released a new promo featuring the duo and giving us a hint of what the story will be in the upcoming episodes.

The promo was shared by Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai on their social media handles with the caption, “Kabhi kabhi ek tarfa pyaar dono ke liye kaafi hota hai! Naye pyaar ki nayi jubaani (Sometimes one-sided love is enough to sustain a relationship)." The new storyline will start from February 7.

Advertisement

In the promo, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai can be seen sitting on a car’s bonnet as they talk about finding love. Niti’s character talks about meeting her prince charming, while Randeep is seen secretly admiring her. The two will play the roles of Prachi and Raghav on the show.

Soon after the promo was shared, fans took to the comment section and shared that they are excited to see the duo on screens. “Waiting for the new characters, the new Jodi," one fan commented on their post.

A few days ago, Niti Taylor, shared a picture on Instagram, confirming that she will soon be seen on the show. In the picture, the actress was seen signing her contract for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to media reports, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta left the show because they didn’t want to play an older version of their characters after the leap. Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar were the key characters when the well-known TV soap originally debuted in 2011. Its success and popularity encouraged the makers to launch the second installment of the show in 2021. The second season was also a huge success, owing to Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s chemistry on screen.

Read all the Latest Movies News here